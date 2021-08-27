Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $218,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 96,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $377,000.

RSP traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.47. 65,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,509. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

