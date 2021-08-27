Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%.

ICMB opened at $5.46 on Friday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

