Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%.
ICMB opened at $5.46 on Friday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.
