Investors Purchase High Volume of Altitude Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,558 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,077% compared to the average volume of 897 call options.

Shares of ALTU stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. Altitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $12,238,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 4.6% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,112,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $9,859,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 921,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 501,865 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.