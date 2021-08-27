Investors Purchase High Volume of Omeros Put Options (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,083 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,715% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 put options.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Omeros by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 191,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $15.49 on Friday. Omeros has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $968.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. WBB Securities lifted their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

