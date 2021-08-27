Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 566 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 536% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 call options.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.