IQ.cash (IQ) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a market cap of $147,083.71 and $16,423.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00124019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00154510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,323.64 or 1.00487867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.66 or 0.01036956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.89 or 0.06731041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

