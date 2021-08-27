iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 62,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after acquiring an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.05. 1,579,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,702,949. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

