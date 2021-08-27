iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Down 91.0% in August

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the July 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.82. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $62.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

