iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.67 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

