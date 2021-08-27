iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Down 62.3% in August

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the July 29th total of 594,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $152,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $138,457,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,133 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $30.09 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

