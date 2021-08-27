iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.59. 29,331,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,046,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

