iShares MSCI Japan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 125,727 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 520% compared to the average volume of 20,278 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,251 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,380,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,520,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.04. The stock had a trading volume of 205,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,919. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

