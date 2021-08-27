iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 24,163 shares.The stock last traded at $58.39 and had previously closed at $58.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.51.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.