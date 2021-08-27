iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,322. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.34. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.