iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.20. 50,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,186. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $186.62 and a 12-month high of $267.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

