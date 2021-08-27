iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. 50,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,845. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $81.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

