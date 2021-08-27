iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Down 59.2% in August

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the July 29th total of 966,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,266,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after acquiring an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,422,000 after acquiring an additional 94,060 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,186,000 after acquiring an additional 453,669 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

