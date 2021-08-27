iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $448.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $451.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.