iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $452.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

