Italo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $160.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Italo has a market capitalization of $16,766.00 and approximately $160.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00052321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00119502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00152647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,961.09 or 1.00428517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.01014117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.97 or 0.06631569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.