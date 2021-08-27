Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITRM. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, G.Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.91.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

