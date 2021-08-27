J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.79. 308,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.48. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.18.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.
