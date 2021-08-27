J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.79. 308,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.48. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.