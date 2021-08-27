Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,869 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

