Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$41.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JWEL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

JWEL stock opened at C$35.82 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$32.08 and a twelve month high of C$46.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 32.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.40.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

