Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 922.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.53. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

