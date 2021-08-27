Jason G. Overbaugh Sells 2,950 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) VP Jason G. Overbaugh sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Security National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Security National Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 119.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

