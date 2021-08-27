JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Mizuho

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.45.

JD opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.36. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $8,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in JD.com by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in JD.com by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

