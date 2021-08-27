Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICVX. William Blair initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.70 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ ICVX opened at $35.45 on Monday. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

