Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after purchasing an additional 198,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

