JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after buying an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.