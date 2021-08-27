JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,528 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.66. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.