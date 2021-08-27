JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $231.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

