JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

HBI stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

