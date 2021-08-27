JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $220.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

