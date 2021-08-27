JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,240 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,375,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 190,335 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

