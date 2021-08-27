JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a PE ratio of -87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

