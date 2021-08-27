Jiayin Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,927 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,497% compared to the typical volume of 105 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $4.54 on Friday. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $245.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 23.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JFIN shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.