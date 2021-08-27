John J. Dziewisz Sells 9,200 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 486,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,411. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

