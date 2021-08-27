John J. Dziewisz Sells 9,200 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:BW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 486,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,411. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
