Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.87. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.52. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.