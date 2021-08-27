Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.88. The company had a trading volume of 119,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,675. The stock has a market cap of $457.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

