Jonestrading Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jonestrading in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price suggests a potential upside of 203.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 1.06. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

