JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $425.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $379.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.20. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

