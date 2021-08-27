JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 1,550

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

POLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,482 ($19.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,552.79. The stock has a market cap of £7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.90. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

