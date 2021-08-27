JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032,133. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

