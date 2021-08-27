JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,889 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000.

JEPI opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $62.77.

