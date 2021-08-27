Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

KHOTF stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.