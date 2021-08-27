Kambria (KAT) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Kambria has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Kambria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kambria has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $110,204.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,165.44 or 1.00010640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00039806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.26 or 0.00490361 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.42 or 0.00367716 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.16 or 0.00859116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00068292 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Kambria Profile

Kambria (KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,187,206,123 coins. Kambria’s official website is kambria.io . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

