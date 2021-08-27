KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

