Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 1,903 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.