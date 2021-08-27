Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $151,000 in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after buying an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $7,824,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1,621.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 676,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 637,331 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $918.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.80. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

